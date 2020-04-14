William Earle Davis CAYCE William Earle Davis, 77, was born September 8, 1942 in Winnsboro, SC and passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a son of the late Gertie and Clarence T. Davis. Mr. Davis was a member of Gantt Street Baptist Church. He retired from Hughes Supply Company. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Elaine Davis; two sons, Scott Davis and Stacy Davis (Cory); grandchildren, Jack, Kelly and Corey Davis; great granddaughter, Olivia Davis and sister, Harriet Albert. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Joshua Davis and brother, Tommy Davis. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Aimwell Cemetery, Ridgeway, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gantt Street Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2121 Gantt Street, Cayce, SC 29033. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2020