William Earle Davis CAYCE William Earle Davis, 77, was born September 8, 1942 in Winnsboro, SC and passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was a son of the late Gertie and Clarence T. Davis. Mr. Davis was a member of Gantt Street Baptist Church. He retired from Hughes Supply Company. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Elaine Davis; two sons, Scott Davis and Stacy Davis (Cory); grandchildren, Jack, Kelly and Corey Davis; great granddaughter, Olivia Davis and sister, Harriet Albert. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Joshua Davis and brother, Tommy Davis. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Aimwell Cemetery, Ridgeway, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gantt Street Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2121 Gantt Street, Cayce, SC 29033. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net