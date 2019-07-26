William Edgar Rigsby

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edgar Rigsby.
Service Information
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC
29063
(803)-732-2211
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrews Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
St. Andrews Baptist Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sgt. Major William Edgar Rigsby IRMO - Memorial service for Sgt. Major William Edgar Rigsby, (USA, Ret) 87, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Andrews Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details