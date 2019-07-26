Sgt. Major William Edgar Rigsby IRMO - Memorial service for Sgt. Major William Edgar Rigsby, (USA, Ret) 87, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Andrews Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on July 26, 2019