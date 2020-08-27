William Elliott DeLoache, Jr. COLUMBIA - William Elliott DeLoache, Jr., 88, of Columbia, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born on September 8, 1931, he was a son of the late William Elliott DeLoache, Sr. and Nell Ray Spann DeLoache, owners of DeLoache Florist in Columbia. Bill graduated from Dreher High School before earning a basketball scholarship to Clemson University. While in high school he played baseball and basketball, including Boys Allstate and American Legion Baseball. Bill thoroughly enjoyed competitive tennis into his 80's and one particular highlight was playing in the SC Southern Cup. Bill was a member of Greenville Country Club, Palmetto Club, Coition Club, Rockbridge Club, and Wildewood Country Club. He served on the board of Bankers Trust as well as Peoples National Bank. Bill would often say that the most fun he ever had was coaching 6th grade through 9th grade boys baseball for church leagues and the YMCA in Greenville. A member of the Board of National Association of Electricians, Board of Deacons at First Presbyterian Church of Columbia, President of Perry Mann Electric Corporation for nine years, President of Shealy Electric Wholesales Incorporated for 12 years (1955 to 1979), Chairman of the Board of Greater Fifth YMCA, Bill enjoyed serving in many leadership positions throughout his life. Bill also immensely enjoyed a second career in sales and development at Laurel Crest Retirement Community. In his free time, Bill loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed time at Pawleys Island and Litchfield Beach. Survivors include his sons, John Shealy DeLoache (Cindy) and William Elliott DeLoache, III (Allison); grandchildren, Brittany Westbrook (Blake), Ali Gray Tollison, (Lassiter) Bailey DeLoache, Stephanie Jones (Bryan), Caroline Christiansen (Brad), Shealy Lundblade (Eric); six great grandchildren; step children, Charles Weston Houck and Elizabeth Ariail Houck; and a sister, Nell Ray Hillsley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Elizabeth "Molly" Ariail DeLoache; and brother-in-law, Robert Bland Ariail. The funeral service for Mr. DeLoache will be held 10 o'clock, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The Rev. David H. Lauten will officiate. A visitation will follow the service at the funeral home; after which a private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend the service, you may view the livestream by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
