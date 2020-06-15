William Baxter Engle II WEST COLUMBIA - William Baxter Engle II, 63, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC on August 27, 1956 to the late William Baxter and Mary Anne Faulkenberry Engle. Bill graduated from Brookland - Cayce High School and attended Columbia College. Bill's entrepreneurial spirit and love of "the deal" led him to accomplish many different things in his lifetime while meeting many different people and making friends along the way. Bill was an avid Gamecock. He was a man of deep faith. He very much loved his family and worked hard to provide the best for them. Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha Ballentine Engle, his three sons, William Baxter Engle III (Elisabeth Gray) of New York, NY, Wells Fulmer Engle of Columbia, SC and Paul Jacob Engle (fiancée Samantha Connor) of Woodbridge, VA, a grandson, "PJ" Paul Jacob Engle Jr. of Batesburg, SC, and a brother, Roger Dale Engle (Kathryn) of Wagener, SC. A private family service is being held at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of South Carolina (www.arcsc.org) and Harvest Hope Food Bank at (www.harvesthope.org). Please share online condolences, memories, and stories with his family at Barr-Price.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 15, 2020.