William F. Herzog WINNSBORO - William F. Herzog, 70, of Winnsboro passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2019. Born in Hazelton, PA, he was the son of the late William G. and Gladys Mae Heckman Herzog. A veteran of the United States Army, Bill retired after 31 years as an assembler with Mack Truck. Bill is survived by four nephews, David Norris, William Lauer and wife Kris, Robert Kramer, Jr., and Jimmy Norris; the three nieces, Joanne Gruber, Debbie Williams, and Kelly Kremsner. In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by two sisters, Deloris Norris and Sandra Lauer. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Herzog family.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2019