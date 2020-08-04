William "Bill" Ralph Feagin COLUMBIA - William "Bill" Ralph Feagin, 82 entered eternal rest on August 2, 2020. Born in Batesville, Arkansas, on February 10, 1938, he is the son of the late Ralph Douglas Feagin and Mary Ritchie Rice Feagin. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Patricia "Patsy" Nunn Feagin; his two sons, William Feagin and James Feagin (Fiancé, Cari Moynihan); sister-in-law, Billie Ann Feagin; sister-in-law, Nancy (Heyward) Burley; cousins, Ed (Joyce) Richardson, and Candace (James) Brooks, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard C. Feagin. He is an alumnus of Bowman Gray High School and attended St. Andrews Junior College. Bill retired from Honeywell in 1999 where he was an Instrument Technician for 35 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian where he served as a Deacon. He served as Cubmaster and scoutmaster while both of his sons were in scouting. His love for his family, friends, and neighbors was evident. He loved helping others and repairing things like small engines and computers, he loved to tinker and had lists of projects only he could handle. His other interests were model trains, gardening, fishing, and genealogical research. He has left a lasting impression on all who knew him. The funeral service will be held graveside at Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with Rev. Dr. Chris Denny officiating. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask. The family would like to thank Agape Hospice Care of SC and FirstLight Home Care for their assistance and services. We would also like to thank South Carolina Oncology for taking care of Bill's cancer needs and to Dr. Frampton Henderson, Jr. for his care over the years. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or The American Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements and funeral services provided by Temples Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 oversees all arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
.