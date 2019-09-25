William Francis Lamar, III COLUMBIA William Francis Lamar, III, 80, of Columbia, died peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on March 27, 1939, he was the only child of the late William Francis, Jr., and Elsie Nixon Lamar. Billy is survived by his only child, William Francis Lamar, IV (Marcy); grandsons, William Francis Lamar, V (all good Episcopalians should have a V) and Thomas Walker Lamar. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Mary Ann Brennan Smith of Savannah, GA; her daughter, DeAnne S. Mitchell (Alan); and her grandchildren, Brennan and Mary Virginia (his goddaughter). Billy spent most of his life in Columbia, SC and was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. He moved to the smoky mountains of North Carolina in 2002 to pursue his love of fly fishing. During his time in Waynesville, North Carolina, Billy was a member of Grace Church In The Mountains. The beautiful places and lifelong friendships created were the things that he loved most about fly-fishing. He was loved by so many and, loved so many more. A reception to celebrate and remember Billy's life will be held 3 o'clock, Thursday, September 26th, in Satterlee Hall of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street Columbia, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019