William Francis Littlejohn, Sr. COLUMBIA William "Bill" Francis Littlejohn, Sr., 87, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Harry Francis Littlejohn and Flora McCaskill Littlejohn. Bill attended the University of South Carolina. He was a member (Brother) of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and a freshman cheerleader. He graduated from Presbyterian College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. After graduation, Bill served two years active duty with the U.S. Army and twenty-eight years as a reservist, retiring at the rank of Colonel. During this time, he received several medals and citations. His final position before retirement was Chief of Staff of the 120 th U.S. Army Reserve Command. After two years of active duty service, he started his business career in banking. During his time in banking with South Carolina National Bank, he served in several positions and was active in professional and civic organizations. He graduated from the South Carolina Bankers School and the School of Banking of the South in Louisiana. He retired as a Senior Vice President in charge of the International Division of the bank. His next career was State Director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), located in the College of Business Administration at the University of South Carolina. Ultimately, there were fourteen locations in South Carolina. During this time, he was elected National President of all existing Small Business Development Centers. He was formerly a dedicated member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church for approximately forty years. He served in many capacities, including Chairman of the Administrative Board and Lay Leader. At the time of his death, he was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Bill enjoyed travel, reading, tennis, the South Carolina beaches, and the time he spent with his two special grandsons. He was a long-time member of Forest Lake Country Club and, previously, a long-time member of the Palmetto Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine Horton Littlejohn; a son, W. F. Littlejohn, Jr. (Patricia Duffie) of Blythewood, SC; daughter, Leigh Ann Littlejohn of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Littlejohn (Rachel Grear) of Morristown, TN and Micah Littlejohn of Nashville, TN; great-granddaughter, Landon Littlejohn and great-grandson, Rhett Littlejohn. A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive #301, Cayce, SC 29033 or Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204.

