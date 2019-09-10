Bill Rawls FAIRVIEW - William Francis "Bill" Rawls, 73, of Pelion passed away peacefully at Deepwoods Estates in Lexington on September 8, 2019. Bill was the son of Nelson and Blondie Gunter Rawls. He was born on August 2, 1946 on the family farm that had been home to his family for over 200 years. He was a graduate of Pelion High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked for Wells Fargo (Wachovia) until retirement. He had been a lifetime member of Convent Baptist Church. Bill was a gentle person and could be counted on to be a giving, faithful friend to anyone he met or with whom he worked. One of his caregivers recently said that he was their "favorite resident" because he appreciated every little thing that was done for him and he never complained. He enjoyed golf, playing pool, and most of all, cheering on the Braves and the Gamecocks! He had an incredible memory for sports statistics and could tell you the batting averages of major league players from the 1930s. Bill is survived by his brother, Dr. Douglas Sullivan Rawls of Summerville (Joyce), nieces Ashley Rawls Gelber of Atlanta, GA and Alisa Catherine Rawls of Chapel Hill, NC, three great nieces, and one great nephew. He is also survived by Cousins Danny Rawls of the Fairview Community, Bonnie R. Standard (Douglas) of Lexington, Nila Ann R. Harley (Richard) of Augusta, GA, and David Rawls of Deming, New Mexico. The family is very grateful for the incredible care and aid Bill has received at Deepwoods Estates in Lexington during this past year. Most of all, they are appreciative of the wonderful care, attention and communication rendered by Tom and Jayne Falk and their Assisting Hands agency at Deepwoods. He truly was cared for as a family member! In his last few months, Pathways Hospice has been a caring transition partner and support with Assisting Hands. A memorial service will be held at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel, Wagener, SC at 3 PM on Saturday, September 14, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be private in the Convent Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the Rawls family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019