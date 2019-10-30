William Franklin Hillis SWANSEA, SC - William "Franklin" Hillis, 54, of Swansea, South Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on October 27, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1965 at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina to the late Raymond Frank Hillis and Rosabelle (Branham) Hillis. Franklin is survived by his sister Roseanne Gerringer, his brother-in-law Christopher Gerringer, his nephews Michael, Adam, Weston and his niece Kristan, his great-nephews, Wyatt, Jacy, and Travis Gerringer. He is also survived by his Aunts Shirley Hicks, Ava Lea Robichaux, his cousins, Jimmy (Van) Pollard, Yvonne (Dennis) Yarborough, Ava Mims, Felecia (Billy) Hebert, Tara (Tom) Withers, LeAnne (Chris) Jackson, Chelsea (Cameron) Moore, Ashlyn (Justin) Moylan and Steven Mims, Donna (Rick) Rice, as well as, multiple other cousins in MO. He is survived by his lifetime friends; Scott Berry, Gary Couillard, Scott Ellsworth, Alvin Riley and Elliot Richardson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lillie Mae Hoover and Jerry Branham from Winnsboro, SC and William Alfred and Mable Mattox Hillis from Poplar Bluff, MO as well as, multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins from SC, MO, and FL. The family will receive friends at Antioch Baptist Church, 1477 WE Jeffcoat Road, Gaston, SC 29053 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3:00PM - 4:00PM. A graveside service will follow at 4:00PM in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy McIver will be officiating. There will be a fellowship meal with the family following the service in the church fellowship hall. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019