William George Peterkin, III FORT MOTTE - William George Peterkin, III passed this Monday embraced by the love of his wife and three daughters. His passing took place at his home of 83 years, where he was raised, lived, and worked, under the majestic oaks of Lang Syne Farm. It marks the end of his 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He has been welcomed into heaven by his grandmother, Julia Mood Peterkin, Pulitzer Prize winner for Literature, and by his father and mother, William George Peterkin, Jr. and Elfrida Barrow Peterkin, his stepmother Genevieve Chandler Peterkin, his brother, James Preston Peterkin, his late wife Helen Inabinet Peterkin, his daughter Julia Peterkin, and his son William G. Peterkin, IV. A graveside family service is scheduled for Thursday, May 28th at 10:30 am at the St. Mathews Parish Church, in the Peterkin Cemetery, 1164 Fort Motte Road, Fort Motte, SC 29135. All are most welcome with appropriate social distancing practices to be adhered and followed. William George Peterkin, III was born in Savannah on April 19th, 1937. He was well known as a soft-spoken man of stoic and honorable demeanor. He epitomized the complete essence of a true southern gentleman with great humility and work ethic surpassed by no other. Often saying to those he loved and to those who admired and respected him, "don't tell me what you can do, show me what you can do." Confirmed and considered a man blind to color, he was a prominent figure in all communities that surrounded his life. Being a Navy veteran and having served on the USS White Hurst, it was very fitting that the day of his passing was Memorial Day. A day that we honor all our veterans who have served and are presently serving this great Nation of ours. Although his death marks the passing of an era at Lang Syne Farm, he is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Lissa" McKenzie Peterkin, his daughters Amy Elizabeth Peterkin, Emily Muriel Peterkin, and Laura Peterkin Wigger; his six grandchildren, Christopher and Helen Tecklenburg, Elizabeth Bailey Conger and William Ford Conger, and William Anderson Goodwin and Anna Elizabeth Goodwin. They, with their other family members and dear friends, will continue to add to his legacy by always moving forward remembering the values of honor, humility, hard work and compassion instilled in the hearts by this great man, William George Peterkin, III. He will always be loved and remembered, and never lost. God's speed William. All memorial donations should be forwarded to the Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas, 1515 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209, https://www.parkinsonassociation.org/ Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 28, 2020.