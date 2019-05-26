Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Gibson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Gibson SALUDA - William Hoyt Gibson, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 23. He was born November 20, 1923 in Saluda to Luther and Tura Gibson. He was a WWII Navy veteran serving at the D-Day invasion at Normandy. When he returned home from the war, he became a member of the "Silver Dew Boys" who were regulars singing live on the radio at WKDK in Newberry. He was a graduate of Hollywood High School and a die-hard Clemson Tiger fan! He is survived by his wife of 69 years Dorothy (Dot) Gibson; son Keith (Jean) Gibson, daughter Dale (Mac) Dominick, son Dewey (Vicki) Gibson of Batesburg. Surviving grandchildren are Ian and Luke Gibson, Jon Dominick, Jenny Dieter, and Mandy Gibson; great-grandchildren Ainsley, Layne and Halle Gibson, Will and Kennedy Dominick, Isabelle and Stella Dieter. He was the oldest surviving member of his immediate family. Services will be Sunday, May 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church with Rev. Hillary Taylor and Rev. Ken Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

