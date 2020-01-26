Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Glenn. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

William Glenn COLUMBIA - Mr. William Glenn was born to the late Ruby Kate Glenn on August 20, 1951 in Atlanta GA, at Grady Memorial Hospital. He was called home Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at Providence Northeast Hospital. William graduated from Carver High School in Atlanta, GA. Not long after graduating at the age of 20 in 1971, he enlisted in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. He served in Desert Storm and had multiple deployments. After 22 years of service, Glenn retired. He worked for CCA Children's Detention Center. His last job was with the United States Postal Service where he retired for the second time. William leaves behind his wife Margaret L. Glenn of 49 years; three children, Tina (Clifton) Childs, William C. Glenn Jr, and Emanuel A. Glenn; two stepdaughters, Rena Roberts and Jeanne Sanders; four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a multitude of nieces, nephews and special friends. The homegoing service for William Glenn will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

