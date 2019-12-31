Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Graf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William L. Graf COLUMBIA Will Graf, 72, died Friday, December 27, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's disease and cancer. He is survived by his wife, Pat Gilmartin of Columbia, daughters Kelly Ryan Graf (John) of Los Angeles, and Rachel Heilman (Glenmore) of North Bend, WA. He received his PHD in geography from the University of Wisconsin in 1974, after serving as Imaging Intelligence Officer in Viet Nam for the U.S.Air Force. He taught in geography departments at the University of Iowa, Arizona State University, and the University of South Carolina. In his long career in university teaching he supervised 39 MS, MA, and PHD students and taught classes to more than 5,000 undergraduates. Dr. Graf was University Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of South Carolina. His research addressed two broad topics: geomorphology and hydrology of rivers, and the intersection of science and policy for public land and water. He conducted research and served in science review and oversight positions for water quality and quantity, aquatic and riparian habitats and endangered species in a variety of ecosystems. He was a National Associate of the National Academy of Sciences and chaired or been a member of more than 20 National Research Council committees. He was Past President of the Association of American Geographers. His several books and more than 140 papers and book chapters resulted from funding by many national, state, and local agencies and tribes. He was awarded Guggenheim and Fulbright fellowships and served on a five-member team of ecosystem restoration scientists to brief the staffs of President Barack Obama's Executive Office and the Office of Management and Budget. Will loved movies, books, hiking, kayaking, bicycling, travel, and the simple things of life. His insatiable curiosity led him into many fields outside his own, and he could hold his own in a discussion of almost any topic. Will is having a green burial at Greenhaven Preserve in a small grove of young pine trees. These trees will thrive off of him as have so many of his family members, friends, and students.

William L. Graf COLUMBIA Will Graf, 72, died Friday, December 27, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's disease and cancer. He is survived by his wife, Pat Gilmartin of Columbia, daughters Kelly Ryan Graf (John) of Los Angeles, and Rachel Heilman (Glenmore) of North Bend, WA. He received his PHD in geography from the University of Wisconsin in 1974, after serving as Imaging Intelligence Officer in Viet Nam for the U.S.Air Force. He taught in geography departments at the University of Iowa, Arizona State University, and the University of South Carolina. In his long career in university teaching he supervised 39 MS, MA, and PHD students and taught classes to more than 5,000 undergraduates. Dr. Graf was University Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of South Carolina. His research addressed two broad topics: geomorphology and hydrology of rivers, and the intersection of science and policy for public land and water. He conducted research and served in science review and oversight positions for water quality and quantity, aquatic and riparian habitats and endangered species in a variety of ecosystems. He was a National Associate of the National Academy of Sciences and chaired or been a member of more than 20 National Research Council committees. He was Past President of the Association of American Geographers. His several books and more than 140 papers and book chapters resulted from funding by many national, state, and local agencies and tribes. He was awarded Guggenheim and Fulbright fellowships and served on a five-member team of ecosystem restoration scientists to brief the staffs of President Barack Obama's Executive Office and the Office of Management and Budget. Will loved movies, books, hiking, kayaking, bicycling, travel, and the simple things of life. His insatiable curiosity led him into many fields outside his own, and he could hold his own in a discussion of almost any topic. Will is having a green burial at Greenhaven Preserve in a small grove of young pine trees. These trees will thrive off of him as have so many of his family members, friends, and students. Published in The State on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close