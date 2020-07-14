Dr. William N. Gressette Jr. SIMPSONVILLE - Dr. William Nathan Gressette, Jr., 89, husband of Alexandria Gressette, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is now in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with whom he walked and faithfully served for decades. Born in Saint Matthews, SC, he was the son of the late William and Carolyn Moore Gressette, Sr. Dr. Gressette attended Clemson University where he was the Captain of his beloved Tigers Football Team. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and the US Army at the same time, however, service to his country took priority to his love of football. Upon his return from Germany, he enrolled in the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 1958 and later completed his Residency in Endodontics. Dr. Gressette was an Endodontist in Greenville for 37 years. Serving his community, he was a Master Mason with the Scottish Rite and York Rite, as well as the Hejaz Shrine Temple. Dr. Gressette was a member of Fellowship Greenville, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Rifle Association, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Sons of American Revolution. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cathey Holt and husband, Tim; sons, Rev. William Nathan Gressette and wife, Donna, and John David Gressette; grandchildren, Scott Holt and wife, Lauren, Gressette Holt, Andria Holt, SeraCarolyn Holt, Nathan Gressette and wife, Brooklyn, Joseph Gressette, and Sara Elizabeth Gressette; brother, John Thomas Gressette; and nieces, Nancy Corbett, and LeeAnn Cowart. Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. Dr. Gressette will lie in state on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast for anyone who would like to pay their respects. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. A graveside service will be held that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, SC. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Walter E. Handford Endowment Fund For Outreach, 3161 S. Highway 14, Greenville, SC 29615-5906. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
