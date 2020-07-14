Tiptop was one of the finest gentleman I have ever known. I have never met a more kind man and his smile and sense of humor would light the room. I never heard him say an unkind word about or to anyone. Every time I would ask how he was he would reply Tiptop and I said a prayer for you today. God blessed me so richly for having him in my life and I will miss him every day. You have earned your wings so fly high my friend. I love you.❤

Becky Robinson

Friend