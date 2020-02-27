William H. Cato BATESBURG - Services for William Hastings Cato, 98, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Bruner officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2159, B-L SC 29070. Mr. Cato passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Aiken County, he was a son of the late Purvis and Minnie Douglas Cato. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and the DAV. Mr. Cato retired from the US Post Office, was an Army Veteran of WWII, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and 4 Bronze Stars. Surviving are a daughter, Loretta C. Wilson (Joe); son, Carol William Cato (Teresa); sister, Ann C. Ripley; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Sarah Seigler Cato, 4 brothers, and 1 sister. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2020