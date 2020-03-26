Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Cone III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



William H. "Bill" Cone III WALTERBORO - Mr. William H. "Bill" Cone III passed away peacefully Monday afternoon March 23rd, 2020 at his home in Walterboro, SC. He was 66 years old. Mr. Cone was born August 29, 1953, in Walterboro, the son of the late William Harry Cone, Jr. and Dianne Daniels Cone. He attended Walterboro Schools and Pinewood Preparatory Academy. He was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church and also attended Living Word Church. He was a beloved figure in the Walterboro community, having worked in the family pharmacy, Waterboro Drug Co., then later at Eckerd's and the Pennysaver Mattress Store. Bill was also a past volunteer of the Walterboro Fire Department. He was an avid bicyclist, and could always be seen with a smile on his face while riding around town delivering prescriptions or for fun. He never knew a stranger. He liked everyone he met and always treated everyone with dignity and respect. Two of his favorite subjects were the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves. He was the kindest, gentlest soul we have ever known. With abandon, Bill loved God, his family, friends and pets. His smile, laughter and beautiful spirit will be missed by those who knew him. Bill is survived by his sister Dana Cone Moorer and brother-in-law, Thomas C. Moorer Jr. of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his uncle George W. Cone (Frieda) of Walterboro, aunt Clarice D. "Rusty" Riddle of Walterboro, and aunt Dianne Cone Ziegler (Doug), of Fort Mill, as well as many beloved cousins, family members, and friends who adored him. A memorial service will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in his memory to Friends of Colleton County Animal Services, 33 Poor Farm Rd, Walterboro, SC 29488 ( http://www.foccas-sc.org/ ), or a charity close to one's own heart. Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close