William H. "Bill" Williams, Jr COLUMBIA - William H. "Bill" Williams, Jr. of Columbia passed away on Saturday at 75 years old. Bill was the son of the late Durrett Lipscomb & William H. Williams, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Betti Nix Williams, daughter Kimberly and beloved son-in-law Stewart Best of Greenville, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a grand-dog, Auggie. Bill was a graduate of Dreher High School (class of 1963) and attended Clemson University. He was a realtor and locksmith who also enjoyed woodworking, sailing, racing, the Columbia Sportscar Club, and computers. He worshiped at Washington Street United Methodist Church as a child and St Andrews Baptist Church as an adult. Bill's voluntary service to his community included Precinct Poll Clerk and Poll Manager with Voter Registration, election campaign volunteer for several local political candidates, Irmo Chamber of Commerce member, supporter of the Bob Capes Tennis Tournament to benefit Children's Hospital, Social Chair of the Good Samaritan's Sunday School Class a St. Andrews Baptist Church, and event day volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association, South Carolina Chapter. The family thanks the staff of Heritage at Lowman, Lexington Medical Center and Agape Hospice of the Midlands for their care of Bill and support of his family in his last years, weeks and days. A memorial service will be held at St Andrews Baptist Church at 2pm on Friday, May 29, and will also be live on the St Andrews Baptist Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SABCColumbia) for anyone unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made online to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/goto/billwilliams or to Saint Andrews Baptist Church (230 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210). Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.