William Ewing Hall, Jr. CHAPIN Memorial services for William Ewing Hall, 881 Island Point Lane, Chapin, South Carolina, will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina. Visitation will be at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, from 5:00 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019. Memorial may be made to a church or . Mr. Hall passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was the son of the late William E. Hall and Pansy Sloan Hall of Marion, SC. He was born on April 17, 1932 in Lexington, Kentucky, and was a graduate of Marion High School where he was the President of the Student Body and a state champion debater for two years. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1955 where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. After graduating from college, he served two years in the United States Army. Upon completing his military service, Mr. Hall attended the University of South Carolina School of Law. After graduation, he was admitted to the S.C. Bar. He then served as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from 1960-1961. He subsequently left the Bureau and returned to private practice law in Marion. Later he was named Chief Legal Counsel for the U.S. Marshals Service in 1969 and lived in Washington, D.C. While with the Marshals Service from 1969-1983, he rose through the ranks of Chief Legal Counsel, Chief of Operations, Assistant Director, and Deputy Director and was named Director of the Marshals Service under President Gerald R. Ford. In the service of his country, he was actively involved in the following crises or improvements: Watergate, Civil Rights Movement, Alcatraz takeover, Wounded Knee takeover, establishment of the Witness Protection Program, the protection of Federal Judges, Cuban crisis, extraditions from foreign countries, development of the Sky Marshals Program, development of the Marshals' Special Operations Group, anti-war demonstrations, American Indian Movement, Delaware Water Gap crisis, several cellblock takeovers, Missile Escort Program, Vietnamese refugees in Guam, San Onofre Nuclear Plant protests, Prisoner Airlift Program, railroad protection, Egypt and Israel issues, Cuban detainees, attempted assignation of President Reagan, Fugitive Felon Program, and Anti-Government Movement. In 1983, he was named the Assistant Associate Attorney General of the United States in charge of law enforcement training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training facility at Glynco, Georgia. He retired from the U.S. Department of Justice in 1994. During his career with the Department of Justice, he was awarded the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award, along with several Presidential Commendations and numerous other awards including the Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive Award for the Senior Executive Service. He is survived by his wife, Linda Crawley Hall; two children, William E. Hall, III of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Jane Hall Preston of Marion, South Carolina. He has one pre-deceased son, Donald N. Hall, of Columbia, South Carolina; a pre-deceased sister, Ann Carol Hall Price of Columbia, South Carolina, and four grandchildren, John Edward Preston III, William Hall Preston, Margaret Ellen Hall, and Andrew Nathan Hall.

