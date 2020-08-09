William Harold Reed LUGOFF Services for William Harold "Bill" Reed, 89, will be private. Mr. Reed passed away at National Health Care Parklane on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Dayton, Tenn., he was the son of the late Alvin N. and Coreba Dodd Reed. He retired from the United States Air Force having served in the Korean Conflict and also served during Vietnam. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Kershaw #29 and the Camden Shrine Club. Mr. Reed enjoyed fishing and traveling. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lois Stevens Reed; sons, Michael Alvin Reed (Sharon) of N. Augusta and George Anthony Jackson (Karen) of Camden; daughter, Nina Fay Miles of Camden; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, William Robert Jackson; brother, Willard Reed; and sister, Maxine Peavyhouse. Sign online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
