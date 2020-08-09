1/1
William Harold Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Harold Reed LUGOFF Services for William Harold "Bill" Reed, 89, will be private. Mr. Reed passed away at National Health Care Parklane on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Dayton, Tenn., he was the son of the late Alvin N. and Coreba Dodd Reed. He retired from the United States Air Force having served in the Korean Conflict and also served during Vietnam. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Kershaw #29 and the Camden Shrine Club. Mr. Reed enjoyed fishing and traveling. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lois Stevens Reed; sons, Michael Alvin Reed (Sharon) of N. Augusta and George Anthony Jackson (Karen) of Camden; daughter, Nina Fay Miles of Camden; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, William Robert Jackson; brother, Willard Reed; and sister, Maxine Peavyhouse. Sign online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved