William Harold Simmons CAYCE - William Harold Simmons, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 following a brief illness. A private family service will be held at Dunbar Funeral Homes, Devine Street Chapel, with military burial at Southland Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date after COVID-19 concerns pass. Born in Mullins, Harold was the son of the late George Marion Simmons and Leona Lane Simmons. He spent his childhood in Swansea, SC, and graduated from Carlisle Military School of Bamberg in 1946. He obtained his private pilot's license at age 17 and joined the United States Marine Corps, serving in China from 1946-1948 after completing basic training at Parris Island. Upon returning from China, Harold continued his love of aircraft by purchasing his first airplane. Some years later he began courting his future bride of 68 years, Faye Connelly Simmons, including buzzing her house with his Taylorcraft plane and taking her up for flights. After their marriage he continued his love of flying, including serving as a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol and the organizer and president of the Congaree Flying Club. Following service in the Air Force, Harold began 33 years in the S.C. Air National Guard, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant in 1984. During his military career, Harold received dozens of medals and commendations. He served on active duty several times, including in Spain during the Berlin Crisis where he chaired an orphanage committee. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Faye Connelly Simmons of Cayce, sons, W. Michael Simmons of Cayce and John S. Simmons and granddaughter Catherine Mongell (Nick) of Columbia. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James W. Connelly (Dolores) of Prosperity and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Cayce, S.C, the Joy Club, the Monday Morning Prayer Breakfast and was an ordained deacon. He was also a member of Cayce Post # 130 American Legion and a member of Cayce Masonic Lodge #384. Harold, who attended the University of South Carolina, was well-known for his faithful attendance at U.S.C. sporting events, particularly the baseball games. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William H. Simmons Scholarship Fund, Camden Military Academy, 520 Highway 1 North, Camden, SC 29020. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and memories and condolences may be expressed at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/columbia-sc/william-simmons-9179198
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.