William Harry Jones
William Harry Jones COLUMBIA Funeral service for William Harry Jones, 74, will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Jones passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Saltville, Va., he was the son of the late William Thomas and Memelee Moore Jones. He retired from the United States Army as a First Sergeant. He was an avid golfer. Surviving are his wife, Pauline E. Hammond Corder; daughters, Djana Backman (Ray), Patricia Jones McMichael, and Vicky Yeargin (Shane); stepson, John DeWayne Corder (Stacy); stepdaughter, Melissa Corder; grandchildren, Kimberly Hennion, Caleb Backman, Tabitha Backman, Christopher Backman, Justin Henderson, Hailey Yeargin, Eden Corder and Mason Corder; and great-grandson, Destan Hennion. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
