William Etheredge Harsey GASTON - William "Bill or W.E." Etheredge Harsey, 91, of Gaston went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2020. Mr. Harsey was born on August 21, 1928 in Lexington County, SC to the late William Wesley Harsey and Myrtle Sturkie Harsey. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Lila Mae Spires Harsey. The two were married on March 23, 1948 in Clayton, GA. Mr. Harsey was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was also a dedicated employee of the Seaboard Airline/CSX Railroad for over 40 years. He was a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed talking "railroad" with anyone who would take the time to listen. He will be missed by many who knew him. Funeral services for Mr. Harsey will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North, SC at 1 o'clock in the afternoon with Pastor Johnny Baker of Emanuel Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Gaston Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11th from 6-8 o' clock in the afternoon at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com). Pallbearers will be Preston Cooper, Chad Phillips, Arthur Southern, Preston Southern, Cameron Jones and Grayson Jones. Mr. Harsey is survived by his children, Kathy (Wendell) Stabler, Jeanne (Buddy) Harley, and Trever (Marsha) Harsey; grandchildren, Josh (Kayla) Stabler, Ellaree (Preston) Cooper, Alana (Chad) Phillips, Kalyn Harley and Dalton Harsey; and great-grandchildren Braylee and Jace Phillips and Lila Grace Cooper.
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2020