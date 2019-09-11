William Henry Bouchard COLUMBIA - William Henry Bouchard, 91, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Ogdensburg, New York on November 11, 1927, he was a son of the late Henry J. Bouchard and Mabel Austin Bouchard. William served as a nurse anesthetist in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976 after 20 years of service. He continued his work as a nurse anesthetist and was later an honored hospice volunteer for 14 years. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, as well as the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Surviving are his daughter, Megden A. Mollohan (Donald) of West Columbia; three grandsons, Matthew Jarod Mollohan (Nicki), Jonathan William Mollohan (Andrea) and Kevin T. Bouchard; two great-grandsons, Matthew Jarod Mollohan, Jr. and Easton Luke Mollohan; sister-in-law, Ann Bouchard. Bill leaves behind a host of devoted nieces and nephews; the beloved Goeres family; and a multitude of friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Berta Louise Bouchard; second wife, Gloria Gavett Goeres Bouchard; son, Mark J. Bouchard; brother, Robert Bouchard; and sister, Nancy Bouchard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:30p.m. Friday, Sept 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine St., Columbia, SC with the Rite of Committal to follow in the rose garden columbarium. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or , StJude.org Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 11, 2019