William Henson Jr. (1936 - 2019)
William F. Henson, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA William F. Henson, Jr., 83, was born March 16, 1936 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Gretchen Callaway Henson and William F. Henson, Sr. Mr. Henson was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Martin Henson of West Columbia; son, William A. "Tony" Henson (Jennifer) of Lexington; granddaughter, Shanna M. Henson and grandson, A. Brett Henson, both of Lexington; sister, Ann H. McManus (John) of Lancaster and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Columbia, Boyce Chapel, with interment to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia-TV Ministry, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019
