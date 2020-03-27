William E. Hertzog LEXINGTON - William Hertzog, 69, of Lexington, SC, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born in Binghamton, NY, the son of Mansell and Eunice Hertzog. He graduated from the University of Rochester and the University of South Carolina. He was employed as a computer software engineer at NCR Corporation and later retired from Avtec. Bill is survived by his wife, Jeanne Hertzog and daughters, Dr. Lorraine Lisiecki (Philip) and their children, Robert, Erik, and Devin and Dr. Andrea Gossett (Gregory) and their children, Miranda and Eliza and his brother, James. Bill was an active volunteer for Lexington District 1, including coaching Odyssey of the Mind. He will be greatly missed by his family. Services will be held at a later time at Corpus Christi Church in Lexington. To read full obituary and leave condolences and memories, please visit caughmanlexington.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020