William Perry Hite GASTON Funeral services for William "Billy" or "Pop" Perry Hite, 87, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Grace Chapel, 663 Dixiana Rd., West Columbia, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Mr. Hite was born July 23, 1931 in Lexington County, SC, and passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was a son of the late Rosa Corley and Jason Hite. Mr. Hite was a member of Grace Chapel, where he was very active as long as his and his wife's health permitted. He was a member of Sandy Run Hunting Club and served our country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Colite Industries. Mr. Hite is survived by his daughters, Gail Hite Senn (H. Edward, Jr.) and Marian Hite Walker (James S. III); brothers, Wilbur and Lewis Hite; grandchildren, William "Billy" Senn (Melody), James P. Walker (Nicole), Elizabeth S. Dawson (Jarod), M. James Ayscue, Joseph C. Walker (Amber); great-grandchildren, Cameron and Logan Walker, Erica Ayscue, Hailey and Cheyenne Dawson and Carlyn and Cohen Walker, and many others that he considered his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise Hite; sisters, Louise, Estelle, Mable, Vera and brothers, John, Norman, Lonnie and Harold.

820 W Dunbar Rd

W. Columbia , SC 29170

