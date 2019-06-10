William Carson Holler MOUNT PLEASANT - Mr. William "Bill" Carson Holler, 81, of Mount Pleasant, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Columbia, S.C. , Mr. Holler was the son of the late Julian Lee Holler and Melba Arline Pannell. He was a beloved husband, father, "Poppy", and Uncle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dallas Dean Starnes, and his son, William Carson Holler Jr. Surviving are his daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Carter Holler Gosnell (David) of Mount Pleasant; and four grandchildren, Carson, Mace, Daley, and Grae.
Published in The State on June 10, 2019