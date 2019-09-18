Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

William Howard Anderson LEXINGTON William Howard (Bogo) Anderson, 78, was born February 21, 1941 in Olean, NY and passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Howard V. Anderson and Julia A. Weitzel Anderson. He was married to Judith D. Foster Anderson on February 15, 1964 in Olean, NY. Bill (Bogo) grew up a member of Christ United Methodist of Olean, NY. He moved south with his family in 1973. After an extended career in the Nuclear Industry, Bill enjoyed volunteering at Prisma Health Richland Hospital (formally Palmetto Richland Hospital). He loved to travel, enjoyed taking rides in his little red car, boating on Lake Murray and spending time at his home with his family and friends. Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy of 55 years; daughter, Amy A. Elias (Paul); sons, Daniel H. Anderson and Michael G. Anderson (Laurie); sister, Mrs. Gayle Swatt (Dave); nine grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Kelsey, Paul, Lauren, Brooke, Ryan, Zachary and Brett; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at MSA Hospice for all the care and assistance provided during this most difficult time. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home. The Reverend Jeff Kersey of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, SC. Memorials, if desired, can be made to a .

