William I. PebleyOctober 9, 1925 - October 25, 2020Little Mountain, South Carolina - William I. Pebley passed into eternity with Jesus on October 25, 2020. Bill was born in Wickliffe, Ohio on October 9, 1925. He was the son of the late Edna and Irvin Pebley. He was a graduate of Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He spent 32 years with Beneficial Finance then had a second career of 17 years with American Express Financial Advisors as a stock broker.Shortly after graduating from high school, he entered the Army, had his 19th birthday on the boat headed to France, went into the front lines on 11-1-44, and became a Prisoner of War on 12-3-44, when the captain surrendered the entire infantry company. He received a Purple Heart and Cluster. The Russians liberated his prison camp on 4-23-45, but as they failed over weeks to turn the Americans over to US Forces, Bill left the camp and walked to the American lines and real freedom.Bill served an active community service life serving 12 years on the Richland Lexington Disabilities and Special Needs Board (two years as chairman), serving on the State Board and Executive Committee of the American Cancer Society, as a Boy Scout Coordinator, as President of the Jaycees, and active in church work as Chairman of the Board and Finance Committee.He was also very active in the American Ex POW organization having served as Chapter Commander and SC Commander. He was a volunteer National Service Officer helping Ex POWs and other veterans and their widows secure the benefits due them.He was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola and later married Judith Frick who survives him. He is survived by step children, Bankie (Tullie) Shealy, Shay Feaster, Andy (Janet) Derrick, Paul (Corinne) Frick and Kelly (Ginny) Frick. His sister, Virginia Morgan also survives him as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 6982 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, S.C. at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Burial will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel on Columbia Avenue in Chapin, S.C. from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required at all services.Bill requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Boys Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, S.C. 29108 or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.Bill's family is thankful to God for his life and his faith in Jesus' promise of eternal life for those who believe. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.