1/1
William I. Pebley
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William I. Pebley
October 9, 1925 - October 25, 2020
Little Mountain, South Carolina - William I. Pebley passed into eternity with Jesus on October 25, 2020. Bill was born in Wickliffe, Ohio on October 9, 1925. He was the son of the late Edna and Irvin Pebley. He was a graduate of Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He spent 32 years with Beneficial Finance then had a second career of 17 years with American Express Financial Advisors as a stock broker.
Shortly after graduating from high school, he entered the Army, had his 19th birthday on the boat headed to France, went into the front lines on 11-1-44, and became a Prisoner of War on 12-3-44, when the captain surrendered the entire infantry company. He received a Purple Heart and Cluster. The Russians liberated his prison camp on 4-23-45, but as they failed over weeks to turn the Americans over to US Forces, Bill left the camp and walked to the American lines and real freedom.
Bill served an active community service life serving 12 years on the Richland Lexington Disabilities and Special Needs Board (two years as chairman), serving on the State Board and Executive Committee of the American Cancer Society, as a Boy Scout Coordinator, as President of the Jaycees, and active in church work as Chairman of the Board and Finance Committee.
He was also very active in the American Ex POW organization having served as Chapter Commander and SC Commander. He was a volunteer National Service Officer helping Ex POWs and other veterans and their widows secure the benefits due them.
He was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola and later married Judith Frick who survives him. He is survived by step children, Bankie (Tullie) Shealy, Shay Feaster, Andy (Janet) Derrick, Paul (Corinne) Frick and Kelly (Ginny) Frick. His sister, Virginia Morgan also survives him as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 6982 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, S.C. at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Burial will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel on Columbia Avenue in Chapin, S.C. from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required at all services.
Bill requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Boys Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, S.C. 29108 or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Bill's family is thankful to God for his life and his faith in Jesus' promise of eternal life for those who believe. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
www.caughmanchapin.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
8033453500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved