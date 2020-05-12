William "Bill" Welch CLEVELAND - Mr. William Jacob "Bill" Welch, 67, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Jack and the late Bernice Welch. He grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School. Bill attended Midlands Technical College. He also served in the SC Army Nation Guard for six years as a Spec 4. In 1980, Bill founded and owned Southern Landscapes in Columbia, SC. In 2000, he attained a SC Residential Builders license and a SC Real Estate license and founded and owned WJ Welch and Associates, a residential builders company. He retired after 40 years of self-employment to the Upstate in 2017. In 2000, Bill became Director of Sports Outreach Ministry at North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia. He was also active in youth sports and founded the Palmetto Youth Sports Outreach in 1984. This ministry was in eight high schools and provided game day meals and devotion. His passion was always learning things. Bill was an instrument-rated private pilot and an avid flyer. Bill was most proud of being "Poppa" to his seven grandchildren; from riding in the back of the truck to "driving" the RV, many memories were made. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 10 years, Lorene Mischler Welch, are a son, Britt Welch (Suzie) of Tacoma, WA; a daughter, Katie Welch of Chandler, AZ; two step-sons, Sean Lake (Lauren) of Greer, SC and Gordon Lake (Annie) of Simpsonville, SC; seven grandchildren, Marie, Lizzie, James, Bella, Abel, Westley, and Emmylou; three sisters, Connie Peagler of Lexington, SC, Judy Shealey (Winfred) of Leesville, SC, and Mary Shealy of Leesville, SC; and a brother, Bobby Welch (Sharon) of Jacksonville, FL. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Welch. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680. Visit RobinsonFuneral-Homes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The State on May 12, 2020.