William Jacob Bill Welch
1953 - 2020
William "Bill" Welch CLEVELAND - Mr. William Jacob "Bill" Welch, 67, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Jack and the late Bernice Welch. He grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School. Bill attended Midlands Technical College. He also served in the SC Army Nation Guard for six years as a Spec 4. In 1980, Bill founded and owned Southern Landscapes in Columbia, SC. In 2000, he attained a SC Residential Builders license and a SC Real Estate license and founded and owned WJ Welch and Associates, a residential builders company. He retired after 40 years of self-employment to the Upstate in 2017. In 2000, Bill became Director of Sports Outreach Ministry at North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia. He was also active in youth sports and founded the Palmetto Youth Sports Outreach in 1984. This ministry was in eight high schools and provided game day meals and devotion. His passion was always learning things. Bill was an instrument-rated private pilot and an avid flyer. Bill was most proud of being "Poppa" to his seven grandchildren; from riding in the back of the truck to "driving" the RV, many memories were made. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 10 years, Lorene Mischler Welch, are a son, Britt Welch (Suzie) of Tacoma, WA; a daughter, Katie Welch of Chandler, AZ; two step-sons, Sean Lake (Lauren) of Greer, SC and Gordon Lake (Annie) of Simpsonville, SC; seven grandchildren, Marie, Lizzie, James, Bella, Abel, Westley, and Emmylou; three sisters, Connie Peagler of Lexington, SC, Judy Shealey (Winfred) of Leesville, SC, and Mary Shealy of Leesville, SC; and a brother, Bobby Welch (Sharon) of Jacksonville, FL. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Welch. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680. Visit RobinsonFuneral-Homes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

Published in The State on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was always a lot of fun during our high school years. RIP
Ingrid Wasson Hutto
Friend
May 12, 2020
Bill was always the friendliest, kindest churchman. I know he loved the Lord, and he will be greatly missed...Mike and Leslie Adkins
mike adkins
Friend
May 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Billy's passing. We cherished our friendship from our years together at BL High school. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Dwight and Julia Davis
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dear Welch family, I was truly sorry to hear of Billy's passing. We were classmates from elementary school through high school. I haven't seen him in years, but Wenford from church was keeping me informed about his health. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God be with you now, and in the difficult days ahead. Wishing you and your family strength and peace. God Bless all of you.
JoAnn Oxner Williams
Classmate
May 10, 2020
So sad for all of our family in the passing of a Great Man of God,a Wonderful Cousin, Great Husband, Father, Brother, Son,Uncle and Friend of Many!
Love You Billy,
Thank You Lorene, for being a Great Wife and Caregiver! Love to All!
Deborah Griffin
Family
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Great memories from high school and our days at Midlands Tech. Considered him one of my best friends growing up. Glad I got to see and talk to him again a few years ago in Lexington. He was a good man and loved his family. Prayers to his family during this time.
Ed Wise
Ed Wise
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to you all
Benji Holder
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sending love and prayers to eveyone. I remember all of the good times we had when the Welch's and Gunter's got together when we were children. Just remember the good times.
Bobbie Gunter Hamby
Family
May 8, 2020
To a wonderful Brother who was there when I needed him the most. Much Love and will miss you greatly. To a wonderful Sis who loved and took the best care of you when I couldn't.
connie peagler
Sister
