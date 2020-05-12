Dear Welch family, I was truly sorry to hear of Billy's passing. We were classmates from elementary school through high school. I haven't seen him in years, but Wenford from church was keeping me informed about his health. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God be with you now, and in the difficult days ahead. Wishing you and your family strength and peace. God Bless all of you.

JoAnn Oxner Williams

Classmate