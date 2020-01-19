William Garrison Jacobs, Sr. LEXINGTON Funeral services for William Garrison Jacobs, Sr., 75, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hollings Cancer Clinic of Charleston, SC for cancer research. Mr. Jacobs was born May 11, 1944 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was a son of Margaret Agnes Jeffords and the late Robert Lee Jacobs, Sr. Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ballard Jacobs of Lexington; daughters, Sandra Jacobs-Aull (Henry Jr.) and Tammi Jacobs Wessinger (Olin Sr.), both of Pomaria; son, William G. Jacobs, Jr. (Catherine) of West Columbia; daughter, Deborah Jacobs Meeks (Daniel, Sr.) of Quincy, FL; grandchildren, Henry Aull III (Desi), William G. Aull, Brandon Ward, Kaitlyn and Megan Jacobs, Regan Fleeman, Zach Fleeman, Daniel Meeks, Jr. (Haley) and Anna Meeks; great grandson, Mason John Meeks; mother, Margaret Agnes Jacobs and brothers, Robert Lee Jacobs, Jr. (Mary) of West Columbia and John Aaron Jacobs (Diane) of Winnsboro. Mr. Jacobs was a beloved husband and father. He loved to go fishing and hunting with his family, enjoyed golfing and reading, and was an avid Gamecock football fan. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and a member of Masonic Dutch Fork Lodge #402. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Robert Stuart and nurses, Jackie, Helen and Karen of Hollings Cancer Clinic at MUSC; Dr. Tripp Jones of SCOA, Columbia, SC; Dr. Vijay Koli of Internal Medicine Associates of West Columbia and Hospice Care of SC nurses, Miss Debbie, Tanya, Priscilla, Catherine for their compassionate care. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020