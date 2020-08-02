William Jay Leland Hall COLUMBIA - A graveside service for William Jay Leland Hall, 80, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Hall passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Central, S.C. on July 8, 1940, he was a son of the late Roy Ester Hall and Pauline Gillison Hall. William retired from the U.S. Army, serving two terms during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and traveling. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ilona Hall; daughter, Sandra Harley of Columbia; granddaughters, Stephanie Harley and Jessica Harley both of Columbia; six great-grandchildren, Malyka, Isabella, Rachel, Rodrigo, Arianna, and Julianna. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roy E. Hall and son-in-law, Wayne Harley. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com