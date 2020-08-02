1/2
William Jay Leland Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Jay Leland Hall COLUMBIA - A graveside service for William Jay Leland Hall, 80, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Hall passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Central, S.C. on July 8, 1940, he was a son of the late Roy Ester Hall and Pauline Gillison Hall. William retired from the U.S. Army, serving two terms during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and traveling. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Ilona Hall; daughter, Sandra Harley of Columbia; granddaughters, Stephanie Harley and Jessica Harley both of Columbia; six great-grandchildren, Malyka, Isabella, Rachel, Rodrigo, Arianna, and Julianna. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roy E. Hall and son-in-law, Wayne Harley. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
8037886310
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved