William Jeffcoat
William L. Jeffcoat WEST COLUMBIA - William L. Jeffcoat passed away on August 7, 2020. Bill was born on May 15, 1931 and was the son of the late John Monroe Jeffcoat and Nettie Hoover Jeffcoat of Swansea, SC. Bill served as an airman in the US Navy on the USS Kula Gulf and was stationed in Guam. He earned the National Defense Service Medal. He resided in West Columbia since 1957. Bill was employed at the Savannah River Plant as an electrician and the manager of a motor repair shop. He retired after 39 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a past deacon. Bill was an avid gardener. He especially enjoyed growing vegetables and sharing with family and friends. He was well known for his yard full of beautiful flowers. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Kelly Jeffcoat; his sons, Todd Jeffcoat and his wife Desiree of Brooklyn, NY, and Jason Jeffcoat and his wife Alicia of Irmo, SC; his three grandchildren, Nicholas, William and Kathleen; and his brother, Donald Jeffcoat and his wife Betty of Pelion, SC. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. Visitation will be held on August 10, 2020 from 5:00 7:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home- Lexington. Interment will be in Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

