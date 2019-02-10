Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Joyce. View Sign

William Joyce CHAPIN - William R. Joyce, "Bill", 87, of Chapin died on February 4, 2019 at the Heritage at Lowman in Chapin, SC. He was the loving husband to his devoted wife, Irma Day Joyce, for 66 years. Bill was born on March 22, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of the late P.L. Joyce and Marie Joyce. He was a graduate of Indiana University, started his career with ALCOA, and then was owner of W.R. Joyce Associates, Inc. He was a veteran of the US Air Force having served during the Korean War. Bill enjoyed participating in football and track during his high school days. His athletic ability and fondness for sports continued throughout most of his life. Tennis and golf were among his outdoor pleasures, and he also enjoyed his cars and boats and traveling. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his beloved daughters, Lynn Marie Joyce (Ellen Taylor) of Charlotte, NC, Leslie Joyce Marcus of Massachusetts, Jennifer Joyce Haycox (Tom) of Chapin; and grandchildren, Gustin Marcus, Jesse Marcus, Colin Marcus, William Connor Haycox, Carson Ashley Haycox, Harrison Thomas Haycox. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dennis Marcus, MD. A private service will be held at a later date at Acton Cemetery in Acton, IN. The family would like to thank the staff of the Heritage at Lowman. Memorials may be made to , 332 North Lauderdale St., Memphis TN 38105. Memories and condolence messages may be shared with the family at

