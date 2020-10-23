1/1
William Jumper
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Sgt. William Conley Jumper
August 4, 1968 - October 20, 2020
Duncan, South Carolina - William Conley Jumper, Jr. 52, husband of Sarah Beth Cortese Jumper, passed away in the line of duty on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of William Conley Jumper, Sr. and Joanne Graham Jumper.
Sergeant Jumper was 28 year veteran of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. During his time in law enforcement, Conley was the recipient of two Distinguished Service Awards, the Russ Sorrow Award given by Crime Stoppers of Greenville County, a Letter of Commendation from the US Postal Inspection Service, multiple certifications through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
In addition to his parents, Conley is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sarah Jumper; his daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Anne "Cat"Jumper; sister, Dr. Connie Jumper Blackstone and her husband, Dr. Marcus Edward Blackstone; father-in-law, David Andrew Cortese; mother-in-law, MaryBeth Cortese; sister-in-law, Rachel Leah Blackwell and her husband, William; niece, Megan Nichole Blodgett; nephew, Ryan Nicholas Blodgett; brother-in-law, Jason Ryan Blodgett, and his partner, K9 Deputy, Tango.
Conley was preceded in death by his former partner, K9 Deputy, Vinnie.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 23rd 9:00 AM at The Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Burial will be in Pomaria Cemetery in Pomaria, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KILO-9 Foundation at kilo9.org.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.


Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
OCT
23
Funeral service
09:00 AM
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena
