William Kaye Allen
William Kaye Allen ROCK HILL - Mr. William Kaye Allen, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. Mr. Allen was born in Hot Springs, AR, and a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church. He retired from the steel decking manufacturing industry. After retirement he worked for Rose Chauffeur Transportation Service. He was a U. S. Navy veteran. A graveside service at Forest Hills Cemetery at 3:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 with the Reverend Janice Summey-Mullennix officiating. No public visitation will be schedule. Mr. Allen is survived by his spouse, Mervin Bowling Allen; his daughter, Deborah Allen (Danny) Raines of Leesville, SC; his sons, William Kaye (Talitha) Allen II of Greenville, SC, Neil Douglas (Lisa) Allen of Lake Wylie, SC, Michael Brian (Ann) Allen of King George, VA; his two half-sisters, Mary Little of Hot Springs, and Susan Batterton of Hot Springs; his grandchildren, Joshua A. Raines (Bethany), Russell A. Raines (Sarah), Kirsten L. Allen, Christina A. Campo, Emily W. Allen, Claire A. Allen, William K. Allen, III, and Amy C. Allen; and his great-grandchildren, Colton Raines, Harper Raines, Vaughn Raines, and Peyton Raines.. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Allen's name to Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

August 12, 2020
Dear Father In-law, May you Rest In Peace and fly with the angels. You were the Rock of the family. You showed tremendous strength in life and loved your family fiercely. Both love and strength have been handed down. It is this love and strength that will see us through. You are greatly loved and missed. Love you always, your Daughter In-law Annie Allen.
Annie Allen
Family
