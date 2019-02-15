William N. "Bill" Keisler GILBERT - Funeral services for William N. "Bill" Keisler, 66, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Columbia in Boyce Chapel with Rev. Richard Humphries officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. in Shiloh UMC Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Mr. Keisler was a son of the late Herbert and Corrine Matter Keisler and passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was a graduate of Clemson University, the National Beta Club and a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia. Surviving are his brother, Mike Keisler (Deek); sister, Marcia Smith (Buddy); step-mother, Louise Bundrick Keisler; brother-in-law, Charles W. Shealy; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Carolyn Shealy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Columbia, 1306 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29201 or Shiloh UMC Church, 1000 Spring Hill Rd., Gilbert, SC 29054. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019