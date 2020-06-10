William Kenneth Bagnal, Jr. RALEIGH, NC - Chaplain (Colonel) William Kenneth Bagnal, Jr., USA(Retired) passed away at Springmoor Lifecare Retirement Community on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 88. "Bill" was the son of the late William Kenneth Bagnal, Sr. and Clara Wilson Bagnal and was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Beverly, and his son, Kelvin. He is survived by his three other children: Kenneth, Kimbi, and Kirk and his seven grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Kimbi, Drue, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, and Karson and his three great grandchildren: Ryder, Ripp, and Ruby. Originally from Florence, South Carolina, Bill was a retired Baptist Minister. He was a graduate of Furman University (magna cum laude) and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. For 4 years, he was pastor of Sardis Baptist Church near Timmonsville, South Carolina. Bill served in the US Army for 24 years and was a highly-decorated chaplain receiving multiple citations and awards including Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal(3 OLC), Army Commendation Medal(2 OLC), National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal(4 campaigns). After retiring from the military, he served as a Baptist Home Missionary in Florida and then 13 years as Director of Missions for the Yates Baptist Association in Durham, North Carolina. Following his tenure with the Home Mission Board, he moved to Murrells Inlet, SC, where he served as an interim pastor for a number of churches in the Coastal areas of South Carolina. Bill authored 10 books that enabled him to share his gift of story-telling to bridge divides, impact lives, and make the world a better and more beautiful place. He held so dearly to his 3 life principles of (1) A Sincere Devotion to God, (2) A Deep Regard for the Truth, and (3) Respect for Each Person in His / Her Own Right. Whenever he wasn't speaking or preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, Bill could be found living it out through his actions and singing it out through songs some of them silly and many that he wrote. Even with all of his leadership roles, pastoral callings, and great accomplishments, Bill loved being "Dad", "Opa", and just "Bill". A private, family graveside service will take place at 1:00p.m. on June 12, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store