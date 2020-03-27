William Kirchdofer (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies at this time."
    - The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC
29073
(803)-764-9631
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Kirchdofer WEST COLUMBIA - William Kirchdofer, 94, of West Columbia, husband of the late Sophie Kirchdofer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born on December 9, 1925 in Cambridge, MA to the late Louise Kirchdofer. Bill retired from the US Army with 23 years' of service and Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel Division with 17 years of service. Bill is survived by one daughter Karline Best (Ted), son-in-law, Rick Maxheimer, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother and his wife of 50 years, he was predeceased by a son Richard Kirchdofer, a daughter, Cynthia Maxheimer, a daughter-in-law, Royce Kirchdofer. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details