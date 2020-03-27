William Kirchdofer WEST COLUMBIA - William Kirchdofer, 94, of West Columbia, husband of the late Sophie Kirchdofer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born on December 9, 1925 in Cambridge, MA to the late Louise Kirchdofer. Bill retired from the US Army with 23 years' of service and Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel Division with 17 years of service. Bill is survived by one daughter Karline Best (Ted), son-in-law, Rick Maxheimer, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother and his wife of 50 years, he was predeceased by a son Richard Kirchdofer, a daughter, Cynthia Maxheimer, a daughter-in-law, Royce Kirchdofer. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020