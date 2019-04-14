Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Kirkland Jr.. View Sign

William Hebra Kirkland Jr. "Billy" COLUMBIA - William "Billy" Hebra Kirkland Jr, 63, of Columbia SC passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He is predeceased by his father William H Kirkland Sr and his second wife Suzanne D Kirkland. He leaves behind his mother, Shirley Martin Kirkland Matthews; brother James "Jimmy" A Kirkland; sisters Julie K Brickley and Gina R Kirkland; children Michael D Kirkland (mother Charlene P Lawyer) and Robbie Kirkland (mother Suzanne D Kirkland); grandchildren, Dwayne and Mary Allise Kirkland; a nephew, nieces and numerous cousins. He was a Private in the US Army in 1974 and later served in the South Carolina Army National Guard. A memorial service will be held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Those that plan to attend should follow the signs to the cortege lane on the south side of the administration building. His family is in charge of the arrangements.

