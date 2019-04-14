William Hebra Kirkland Jr. "Billy" COLUMBIA - William "Billy" Hebra Kirkland Jr, 63, of Columbia SC passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He is predeceased by his father William H Kirkland Sr and his second wife Suzanne D Kirkland. He leaves behind his mother, Shirley Martin Kirkland Matthews; brother James "Jimmy" A Kirkland; sisters Julie K Brickley and Gina R Kirkland; children Michael D Kirkland (mother Charlene P Lawyer) and Robbie Kirkland (mother Suzanne D Kirkland); grandchildren, Dwayne and Mary Allise Kirkland; a nephew, nieces and numerous cousins. He was a Private in the US Army in 1974 and later served in the South Carolina Army National Guard. A memorial service will be held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd, Columbia, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Those that plan to attend should follow the signs to the cortege lane on the south side of the administration building. His family is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019