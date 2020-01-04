William Knott GASTON William Knott, 91, was born October 26, 1928 in Holly Hill, SC and passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Mae Hilton and Alfred D. Knott. Mr. Knott loved to fish and enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his wife, Martha Knott; daughter, Vicky Alexander (Larry) of Swansea; son, Michael Eugene Knott (Beth) of North; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous siblings. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum at Southland Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, 648 St. Matthews Rd., Swansea, SC 29160. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 4, 2020