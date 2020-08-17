William E. Ladson, Jr LEXINGTON, SC - The viewing for Mr. William E. Ladson, Jr., 39, of Lexington will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel in Lexington. Mr. Ladson passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Nazareth AME Church (Choppee) Cemetery in Georgetown, SC. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Wilds Funeral Home of Georgetown. Friends may call Wilds Funeral Home of Georgetown or W. B. Crumel Funeral of North.



