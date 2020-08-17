1/
William Ladson Jr.
William E. Ladson, Jr LEXINGTON, SC - The viewing for Mr. William E. Ladson, Jr., 39, of Lexington will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel in Lexington. Mr. Ladson passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Nazareth AME Church (Choppee) Cemetery in Georgetown, SC. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Wilds Funeral Home of Georgetown. Friends may call Wilds Funeral Home of Georgetown or W. B. Crumel Funeral of North.

Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
AUG
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
AUG
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Nazareth AME Church (Choppee) Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
