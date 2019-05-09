Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lawrence "Bill" McCurdy. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Lawrence McCurdy COLUMBIA - William "Bill" Lawrence McCurdy, 95, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Anita of 63 years, they were married June 18 in Plainfield, New Jersey. Bill served two tours in the army, one during WWII and again in Korean War. He continued his civil service commitment through his long tenure at the Veterans Administration in New Jersey and finally retired in South Carolina as the Personnel Officer of the VA hospital in Columbia. After he retired, he was able to enjoy a life of traveling and gardening. He was a devoted member of Petersen Presbyterian Church where he was an Ordained Elder. Bill is survived by his wife, Anita; four children, Sharon Harris, Scott McCurdy (Reena'), Lynn McCurdy, Joan Thompson (John); and three grandchildren, Ashlyn Evans, Grayson Thompson (Alexandra) and Devon Thompson. A graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Woodridge Memorial Park where military honors will be performed in recognition of his service to his country. The family would like to invite everyone to the 3 p.m. memorial service at Petersen Presbyterian Church, 8131 Brookfield Road, Columbia, SC 29223 on Saturday May 11, 2019. The family will greet friends after the service. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is in assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Petersen Presbyterian Church or a . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

William "Bill" Lawrence McCurdy COLUMBIA - William "Bill" Lawrence McCurdy, 95, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Anita of 63 years, they were married June 18 in Plainfield, New Jersey. Bill served two tours in the army, one during WWII and again in Korean War. He continued his civil service commitment through his long tenure at the Veterans Administration in New Jersey and finally retired in South Carolina as the Personnel Officer of the VA hospital in Columbia. After he retired, he was able to enjoy a life of traveling and gardening. He was a devoted member of Petersen Presbyterian Church where he was an Ordained Elder. Bill is survived by his wife, Anita; four children, Sharon Harris, Scott McCurdy (Reena'), Lynn McCurdy, Joan Thompson (John); and three grandchildren, Ashlyn Evans, Grayson Thompson (Alexandra) and Devon Thompson. A graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Woodridge Memorial Park where military honors will be performed in recognition of his service to his country. The family would like to invite everyone to the 3 p.m. memorial service at Petersen Presbyterian Church, 8131 Brookfield Road, Columbia, SC 29223 on Saturday May 11, 2019. The family will greet friends after the service. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is in assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Petersen Presbyterian Church or a . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations