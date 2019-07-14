William "Bill" Albert Lowther, Sr. LIVINGSTON - William "Bill" Albert Lowther, Sr., 92, of Livingston passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at ll:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2740 Broughton St., Orangeburg with Bishop Greg Redmond and Mark Luke officiating. Burial will be in Neeses Cemetery, 471 Henry Rd., Neeses, S.C. The casket will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Mr. Lowther was born in Ridgeland, S. C., a son of the late Jesse James and Nellie Mae Malphrus Lowther. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Orangeburg and retired from Amerigas after 53 years. Survivors include his wife, Rose Mary Culler Lowther; his children, Jerry (Karen) Lowther, Richard (Carolyn) Lowther, Pamela (Luke) Lucas, Tammy (Chip) Allen, Timmy Eames and Cecilia (Michael) Waugh; a number of grandchildren and great- grandchildren; brothers, Walter (Joyce) Lowther, Vernon (Cindy) Lowther; sister, Mary (Omer) Dubose and a host of other Family members. He was predeceased by a son, William Albert Lowther, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 219 Ireland Dr., North, S. C. 29112.
Published in The State on July 14, 2019