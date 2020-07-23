1/1
William Lucas Sr.
William Dean Lucas, Sr. SUMTER - William Dean Lucas, Sr., 92, widower of Ann H. Holman Lucas, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia. Born in Millen, GA, he was a son of the late Henry Dean Lucas and Juanita Averette Lucas. Mr. Lucas was a U. S. Navy veteran, a York Rite Mason and a retired lifelong mechanic. Surviving are a son, David Lucas (Karen) of Columbia; a daughter, Charlotte Lucas of Sumter; 6 grandchildren, Major Clifford Dean Lucas (Michele), Andrew Lucas (Michelle), Cecelia Lucas, Stephanie Laitenen, Micheal Lucas, and William Lucas; 14 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 12 P.M. Friday at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Lyn Anderson and Rev. Adrienne Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.

Published in The State on Jul. 23, 2020.
