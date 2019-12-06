Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William M. Burnette. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William M. Burnette COLUMBIA William M. "Bill" Burnette died on December 3, 2019. Mr. Burnette was born in McDowell County, NC, to Thomas Melvin Burnette and Margaret Louise Fleming Burnette on April 21, 1927. Mr. Burnette was graduated from high school in Pleasant Gardens, NC. He attended North Carolina State University and left school to serve in the U. S. Army in 1945 and 1946. Upon his return from Germany, Mr. Burnette attended and was graduated from Western Carolina University in 1950. Mr. Burnette worked for the Southern Railroad for twenty years, and he operated Burnette's Cleaners from 1964 until 1995. Mr. Burnette was a long-time member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, and he was a member of the Joppa Masonic Lodge for more than 60 years. Mr. Burnette is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary McGrady Burnette; his children, Susan Lynn Burnette (Mark Morey) and Michael Alan Burnette (Nola); five grandchildren, Maj Michael Alan Burnette, Jr. (USMC), Nola Burnette Taylor (Will), William Powers Burnette, Barbara Elizabeth Morey, and Marianne McGrady Morey; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lillian, and Joseph Taylor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Burnette was preceded in death by his only brother, Robert Fleming Burnette. The service to celebrate the life of Mr. Burnette will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with the Rev. R. Joseph Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

