William M. Hughes Jr. "Mr. Bill" LUGOFF - William M. Hughes Jr. "Mr. Bill", 62, of Lugoff, South Carolina passed June 10, 2019. William was born to William M and Maggie Lou Hughes, February 1957. He graduated from Eau Claire High School. He married Melody E Shealy in 1977. Together they raised two daughters. He leaves his legacy, two children, Heather J (Will) Hall and Kayla N Hughes (Matt, fiancé); and four grandchildren, Katlin, Mallory, Gemma and Levi. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sisters, Patricia (Bob) Anderson and Mary Hughes. William was an appliances service technician until he retired from General Electric in 2014. He enjoyed traveling with his family, hunting, motorcycle riding, golfing, watching humming birds and wood working. "Mr. Bill," a protector that always looked out for others. He was a caring and loving son, brother, husband and father that adored his wife. "Pappy's" pride and joy were his grandchildren who he enjoyed spoiling. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 pm. A private family entombment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on June 12, 2019