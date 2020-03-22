William M. "Bill" Lee, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - William Marion "Bill" Lee, Sr. passed away March 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Born March 24, 1926 in Indiahoma, Oklahoma, he was the son and oldest child of the late Roy Ray Lee and Zenobia Johnson Lee. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lexington, SC. Mr. Lee served his country by enlisting in the US Army in 1946. He transitioned to the US Air Force, entered Pilot Training in 1948 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1949. Lt. Lee flew rescue missions 1950-1951 during the Korean Conflict. He resigned his commission in 1953, settling in Miami, Florida. Mr. Lee moved his family to Lexington County, SC in 1964. He retired from Westinghouse in 1985 after 30 years and continued to work part-time in the electrical supply business. He resided at Lexington Place from 2012 until his passing. Affectionately known as "Paapaa" to his grands, Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Mary Louise "Lau" Robbins Lee; daughter, Kristi Hall; sister, Nida Brinlee; and brother, Donald Lee. Surviving are son Bill Lee, Jr. (Diane) of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Becky Ballard (Mark) of Flagler Beach, FL; son Tim Lee (Susan) of West Columbia, SC; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Grady (Royce) Lee; and sisters, Dorothy Glenn and Glenda Robinson. A funeral service will be held 10 am Monday, March 23 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 9am to 10am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020